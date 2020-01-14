Mumbai: 10 years jail for Brazilian held with 7.2 kgs cocaine
A Brazil national held in Mumbai international airport in 2015 with 7.2 kilograms of cocaine was on Tuesday sentenced to 10 years in jail by an NDPS court here. Guilherme De Mattos was held on October 19, 2015 after he landed at Mumbai airport on an Air Emirates flight following a tip off that he was carrying drugs, an official said.
Special Judge MS Mungale found him guilty under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Eight witnesses were examined during the trial by the prosecution.
The court also issued a standing non-bailable warrant and Red Corner Notice against another accused Ally Hassan Bosco..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
