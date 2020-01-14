Left Menu
NHRC team meets Jamia students, records statement

A four-member team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) met the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 20:48 IST
The meeting between NHRC team and Jamia students will continue for 4 days. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A four-member team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) met the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday. The NHRC team recorded oral and written statements of students and also met them individually, in connection with the December 15, 2019 incident at the university.

The interaction between the delegation and students will continue for three more days and the findings of the meeting will be known only on the completion of the same. This delegation's visit comes in response to December 15 clashes that had allegedly erupted between the Delhi Police and Jamia students after a protest against the Citizenship law turned violent.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, Najma Akhtar had said that the university authorities had written a letter to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) immediately after the incident took place and requested to initiate a high-level probe into the matter. The vice-chancellor alleged that the police has not filed an FIR in connection with the incident as of now.

On Monday, hundreds of students had entered the JMI campus and protested outside the VC's office demanding an FIR against Delhi police for the December 15, 2019 incident and demanded rescheduling of exams and security for students. (ANI)

