Nagpur metro route completed, will be inaugurated by Maha CM soon: Shinde

Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra government Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the work on an 11 km route of Nagpur Metro has been completed and soon it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "Nagpur Metro's Lokmanya Nagar to Seetabaldi, an 11 km stretch work is completed and it will be soon inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," Shinde said in a statement.

To take a view of all Metro related works across Maharashtra a review meeting was conducted by minister Ekanath Shinde in Mantralaya today. The statement said that it was informed in the meeting that a complete 32.50 km stretch of Pune Metro will be functional by 2022.

Minister Shinde has asked officials to complete the work before time. Shinde also said that Saint Tukaram Nagar to Fugewadi route to start functioning from April in Pune.

This is complete five km stretch and Minister Ekanath Shinde has directed to complete the work by end of March to open it for passengers by the end of April. Likewise, he has also directed to complete the work of other phases between Vanaz to Ramwadi a 5 km stretch by end of June and make it functional for people by July.

Also, the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Thane metro project will be finalised and approved by the state government by February, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

