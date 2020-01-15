JMI VC meets MHRD Secy, seeks inquiry into police action on campus

Left Menu
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Tuesday met Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Amit Khare and briefed him about the students protest outside her office on Monday.

JMI vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Tuesday met Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Amit Khare and briefed him about the students protest outside her office on Monday. Akhtar requested the ministry to initiate an inquiry into the police action in the university library.

Students entered the JMI campus and protested outside the VC's office demanding an FIR against Delhi police for the December 15, 2019 incident of "police brutality" in the university library. Students had also demanded rescheduling of exams and security for students.

The Vice-Chancellor had on Monday, announced that the exam dates of the varsity will be rescheduled and assured students that security in the campus has been increased. On December 15 clashes had erupted between the Delhi Police and Jamia students after a protest against the newly-amended Citizenship law turned violent. (ANI)

