Turkey issues detailed ruling on Wikipedia rights violation

The Turkish Constitutional Court on Wednesday issued a detailed version of last month's ruling that a more than two-year block on access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia in Turkey was a violation of freedom of expression.

The detailed ruling was issued in the country's Official Gazette. The ruling opens the way for lifting the website ban, which has been in place since 2017 due to entries that accused Turkey of having links to terrorist organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.