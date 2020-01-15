Rajasthan: Cricket betting racket busted, 2 held
Police busted a cricket betting racket and arrested two persons in Jodhpur on Tuesday.
Police busted a cricket betting racket and arrested two persons in Jodhpur on Tuesday. "On receiving the information we reached the spot and arrested two people. We have also seized one machine which was being used by them for betting," said Pradeep Sharma, Station Incharge.
"The accused persons have connected mobiles to a device which has been seized by us. They do maintain records on paper as well which has also been seized by the police," he added. The betting racket was busted on the day when India faced Australia in the first One Day International (ODI) of a three-match series on Tuesday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Pradeep Sharma
- Jodhpur
- India
- Australia
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: 8 people from Pakistan get Indian citizenship
Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy
Rajasthan Transport Department to observe 'No Vehicle Day' on first day of every month
IMR reduced to 5.55 per cent in 2019 which stood at 7.62 per cent during BJP's tenure: Rajasthan Health Minister
Rajasthan transport department staff to stay away from private vehicles to office once a month