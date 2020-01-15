Seelampur violence case: 10 more granted bail on surety bond of Rs 15,000

A Delhi Court has granted bail to 12 people so far, including 10 on Wednesday, in the Seelampur violence case on a surety bond of Rs 15,000. Delhi's Karkardooma Court has granted bail to ten people today, while two were already granted bail on the medical ground earlier.

Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar said that "The policemen injury is normal as per the MLC report. Apart from this, nothing has been proved on the basis of police CCTV footage. It has been a month since the accused people have been kept in jail but neither the Delhi Police nor the Crime Branch has been able to prove." Zakir Raza, the lawyer for the accused persons in this case, told the court during the hearing that the police had registered a false case under section 307 of IPC against them.

"The police had picked up people from the house in Seelampur area and arrested them in the afternoon while the FIR was lodged at night. The police threw tear gas in the area and arrested the injured people who were going for treatment," said Raza during the hearing. "Police wants to prove that these people have committed violence by showing broken glass in the name of evidence," he added.

On January 2, Delhi court Chief metropolitan magistrate Vinod Kumar Gautam extended the judicial custody of 14 accused persons till January 16. Two of the accused in the case were granted interim bail on medical ground earlier. On December 31 Delhi court had granted bail to two accused persons who were arrested after a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was turned violent in the Seelampur area earlier this month.

The Delhi Police had arrested 16 people during the protest on December 17. Subsequently, the court sent them to 14-day judicial custody a day after. They were arrested after a protest in Delhi's Seelampur area turned violent. The protesters had allegedly clashed with policemen and vandalized three buses during the protest. Many people were also injured in the incident. (ANI)

