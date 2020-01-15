New DG of CRPF assumes office

New Director General (DG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AP Maheshwari on Wednesday assumed the office.

SS Deswal, Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who had the additional charge of CRPF, passed on the baton to Maheshwari.

Maheshwari, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed to the post up to February 28, 2021, which is the date of his superannuation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.