Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to 12 in connection with Seelampur violence

A Delhi court granted bail on Wednesday to 12 persons, who were arrested in connection with violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Seelampur here, saying no useful purpose would be served by keeping them in custody. Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar granted the relief to the accused on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each and a surety of a like amount.

"Considering the circumstances coupled with the fact that the accused were lying in judicial custody since December 21 last year, they were no more required for further custodial interrogation. Therefore, no useful purpose would be served by keeping the accused in custody. Hence, case for release of bail is made out," the court said. It added that the accused should scrupulously appear at each and every stage of the proceedings before the court so as not to cause any obstruction or delay in its progress.

They should not engage in any criminal activity, the court said, adding that the accused should not influence any witness or tamper with the evidence in the case. The additional public prosecutor, appearing for the police, opposed the bail applications on the ground that the accused were actively involved in hurling stones at police personnel, damaging vehicles and government property, setting a police booth and vehicles on fire.

He further submitted that the investigation was at an initial stage and hence, the accused should not be granted bail. Advocates Zakir Raza and Monis Rais, the counsels for the accused, said their clients were falsely implicated in the case and that nothing was recovered from their possession so far.

A magistrate's court had, in December, sent 16 people to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the case. Four others are yet to move court for bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.