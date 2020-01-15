Guatemala's president to discuss migration with Mexico, speak with Trump

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei said he will discuss migration on Wednesday with Mexico's foreign minister and also has a call planned with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Giammattei took office on Tuesday following meetings with U.S. officials about curbing illegal migration and improving border security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.