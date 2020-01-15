Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia Millia Islamia to move Delhi court over Dec 15 violence

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will move to a Delhi court seeking direction to police to register an FIR in connection with December 15, 2019 violence in the university.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:49 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia to move Delhi court over Dec 15 violence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will move to a Delhi court seeking direction to police to register an FIR in connection with December 15, 2019 violence in the university. The application will be filed under Section 156(3) of CrPC in court.

A JMI official on Wednesday said that the application will be filed within this week probably. "It had been decided in Executive Council of JMI that the university will move court seeking direction to police to register FIR in 15 December 2019 police action on students in the library," JMI said in a statement. Ahmad Azeem, PRO-Media Coordinator of JMI also said that the new examination date sheet will be declared by Controller of Examination in consultation with all the Deans were among other decisions taken in Executive Council meeting of JMI held today.

He also said that already, several steps have been taken to ensure the safety and security of students inside the campus. Steps will be taken further if required. On Monday, Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar had said that Delhi Police entered the varsity campus on December 15 without permission and the process of filing an FIR against them will begin on Tuesday.

Akhtar's remark came after hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Akhtar's office, demanding an FIR against the police in connection with the violence that unleashed on campus last month. The protesting students also demanded that the university reschedule examinations and ensure the safety of its students. The students barged into the office after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the Vice-Chancellor. They are staging a sit-in outside the office, asking the VC to interact with them over the issue.

On December 15, the Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside the campus. The action followed a day of protests where some protesters -- Jamia has maintained these were outsiders and not students -- set buses and vehicles on fire in some parts of South Delhi. Following this, Akhtar had demanded a high-level inquiry against police entry into campus and the crackdown on students a day earlier. She said the university would also file an FIR against "unidentified police personnel" for the "violence and vandalism". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-House Democrats name seven-member team to prosecute Trump in Senate trial

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in the Senate, headed by a former prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican pr...

New Malta PM reshuffles ministers, shuns controversial names

New Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, sidelining some of the politicians who had faced fierce criticism from an anti-corruption journalist before her murder in 2017. Abela, 42, was sworn in as prime mi...

Liquor worth Rs 20 lakh seized in UP's Mathura

Liquor worth over Rs 20 lakh was recovered from a truck near the Mahuvan toll on the National Highway-22 here, police said on Wednesday. Three people have been arrested for smuggling the liquor from Haryanas Hisar, they said.DSP Jagveer Sin...

Vu Technologies to close this fiscal with Rs 1-1.2K crore revenue: Saraf

Smart television maker Vu Technologies on Wednesday said its business has not been hurt by the overall consumption slowdown in the economy, mainly due to focus on younger buyers. The city-headquartered company will close FY20 with a 14 per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020