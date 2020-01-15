Left Menu
FACTBOX-Possible candidates for Russia's new prime minister

  Updated: 15-01-2020 21:45 IST
  Created: 15-01-2020 21:33 IST
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned on Wednesday along with his government. Here's a list of possible candidates who may replace him.

Sergei Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow since 2010

Sobyanin, 61, is a political veteran who served as governor of the oil-rich Tyumen region in Siberia in the early years of Putin's 20 years in power. He was head of the presidential administration from 2005 to 2008 before serving as deputy prime minister and then being named mayor of Moscow.

Dmitry Kozak, deputy prime minister since 2008

Kozak, 61, is a former lawyer and a long-standing ally of Putin. Kozak was head of Putin's presidential campaign in 2004, later overseeing preparations for the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. He was tasked with overseeing development of the Crimea peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. He has also overseen the energy and industry sectors since 2018. Kozak will represent Russia at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan 21-24.

Sergei Kiriyenko, Putin's first deputy chief of staff

Kiriyenko, 57, was appointed first deputy chief of staff in 2016, having previously served as the head of Russian state nuclear company Rosatom and done a brief stint as prime minister in 1998. He is known for introducing corporate business techniques to the presidential administration and its response to domestic policy issues.

Alexander Novak, energy minister since 2012

Novak has served as energy minister since 2012, having worked as deputy finance minister for a four-year term before that. Prior to his work at national level, the 48-year-old held different roles in the regional government of Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region. Novak has led Russia's negotiations with OPEC to cut global oil output.

Elvira Nabiullina, Central Bank governor since 2013

Nabiullina, a former economy minister, has served as the governor of Russia's central bank since 2013, after a short stint as an aide to Putin. The 56-year-old is widely seen as one of the world's leading central bank governors and one of the most influential woman in Russia.

Maxim Oreshkin, economy minister since 2016

Russia's 37-year-old economy minister has risen through the ranks quickly. Prior to his current role he worked in the finance ministry and, before that, for commercial banks, including VTB Capital and Credit Agricole.

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of parliament since 2016

Volodin, 55, served as deputy chief of staff in the presidential administration from December 2011 to October 2016.

Sergei Shoigu, defence minister since 2012

Polls show Shoigu to be one of the most popular senior officials in Russia. He was the long-time head of the Emergencies Ministry from 1991 until he was named defence minister.

