Davinder Singh's arrest will not affect the morale of J-K Police: DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that the incident of suspended Deputy SP Davinder Singh, will not affect the morale of the force.

  ANI
  • |
  Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  Updated: 15-01-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:47 IST
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that the arrest of now suspended Deputy SP Davinder Singh, will not affect the morale of the force. On being asked about ongoing political reactions on Davinder Singh after he was arrested by police while travelling with two Hizbul terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir DGP said, "Our action will go on. These kinds of activities are not going to deter us. They are not going to make any impact on our morale. Our morale will rather further get strengthened. We don't believe in protecting people who are on the unlawful path. We have been tough with them. In the past also, we have removed so many people from service. We have been very ruthless and we will ruthless in this case also."

"Where lakhs of people are working in police with commitment and they are led by competent officers, I don't think it will affect the morale in anyway," he said while addressing a press conference. "If the man's loyalty is not for the force, for his country or for his people and is working against the interest of their country, strict action should be taken and that is being done and that will be done," said the DGP.

The DGP also said that Jammu and Kashmir will also recommend the sacking of Davinder Singh to the government. "He has been suspended. His sacking is also being recommended and the government would take a call on that. We will also recommend that his medal which he got by the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir too be taken back," he said.

As per sources, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director-General on Wednesday met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla pertaining to an investigation of a case related to Deputy SP Davinder Singh, who was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police while he was travelling with two Hizbul terrorists. (ANI)

