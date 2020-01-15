Once Guatemala govt up to speed, Mexico to discuss migration-Ebrard

Mexico and Guatemala will hold bilateral talks on migration once the new Guatemalan government has become familiar with "the situation", Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

Ebrard made the comment on Twitter after holding what he described as a "cordial" meeting with Guatemala's new president, Alejandro Giammattei, who took office on Tuesday.

