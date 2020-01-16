Dispute settlement in U.S.-China trade deal aims to deter retaliation -official

The U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal's dispute settlement and enforcement mechanism will take about 90 days to complete and is designed to deter retaliation against any punitive tariffs imposed, a senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday. If the United States alleges that China is not living up to the agreement, the complaint would be aired before an escalating series of officials, a process that would take about 75 days, the official told a news briefing.

If the dispute cannot be resolved at the ministerial level, tariffs could be imposed by the accusing party and the only recourse for the offending party would be to quit the agreement entirely. "If it's in good faith, there cannot be any countermeasures or challenge to the action taken," the U.S. official said. "If the party that is being alleged to have violated the agreement thinks that the action taken is in bad faith, the only remedy is to get out of the agreement."

