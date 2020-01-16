'Justice Clock' to be set up at Calcutta High Court

A 'Justice Clock' is set to be introduced at the Calcutta High Court soon, displaying the status of cases before it and in subordinate courts of West Bengal, an official said here. The electronic LED display board to be installed will also show the ranking of the high courts and district and subordinate courts, based on their performance in disposing of highest number of cases.

There are at least 22.81 lakh cases pending before different courts in the state, of which 17.7 lakh are criminal cases, according to the National Judicial Data Grid. The 'Justice Clock' will be installed in the high court premises first and then in subordinate courts and people will be able to view status and pendency of cases before any court in the state, the official said.

The date of the installation of the clock is likely to be announced on Friday, the official said. Of the total pending cases in the state, including civil and criminal, 3,16,902 cases are pending before different courts for more than 10 years, as per the grid.

There are 2,28,161 cases pending before the Calcutta High Court as on November 30, according to data provided by its administration. Of these, 1,70,039 are civil and 38,302 are criminal cases pending before the appellate side of the high court, while 19,820 are original side civil matters..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.