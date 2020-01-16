Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-"Devil is in the detail" - EU says will check US-China deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 21:46 IST
UPDATE 2-"Devil is in the detail" - EU says will check US-China deal

The European Union will check to see whether a major deal struck by the United States and China complies with global trade rules, the EU's trade chief said on Thursday. On Wednesday, Washington and Beijing scaled back their 18-month trade row that has hit global economic growth by signing an initial agreement under which China will boost its buying of U.S. goods and services.

"The devil is in the detail," EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan told a conference in London, speaking by video link from Washington where he is meeting U.S. officials this week. He added the details were, so far, "a bit sketchy". "They have stepped outside the usual framework for doing deals ... and they are dealing directly on a bilateral basis and we will have to assess whether it is WTO compliant."

Hogan said "structural reforms" in China the EU and the United States wanted were not addressed in the agreement and the EU wanted to see what was on table in the second phase of negotiations between the United States and China. He also said the United States and the EU urgently needed to resolve a dispute over aircraft subsidies. Only Beijing and the Chinese aerospace industry, he said, would ultimately benefit from a tit-for-tat transatlantic tariff dispute.

Asked about a U.S-French row over a digital tax which has seen Washington threaten to impose duties of up to 100% on French goods, Hogan said he thought eventually a way of implementing a global tax on technology giants such as Amazon and Google would be found. "At the end of the day I think everybody accepts, including the United States, that there will be a global tax to deal with technology companies," he said, adding that it might take until 2021 or 2022 for talks to deepen.

On long-delayed reform of the World Trade Organization, Hogan said he expected the United States to move forward only in 2021 after the presidential election in November this year. He also reiterated comments by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week who said it will be impossible for Britain to negotiate all aspects of its future relationship with the EU by the end of 2020, the deadline set by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and both sides would have to prioritise.

"We need to wake up to this reality that gamesmanship and brinkmanship are not going to work on this occasion," Hogan said at the CSIS think tank in Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

NIA Court extends remand of two accused arrested under UAPA in Kerala

A National Investigation Agency NIA court here extended the remand of two accused, who were arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA in Kozhikode last year in November. The court has also directed that both, Allen and Thaha, t...

Xavi says it was 'too early' for Barcelona top job

Doha, Jan 16 AFP Xavi said it was too early for him to coach Barcelona as he confirmed on Thursday that he had received an offer from his former club but would remain at Qatari side Al-Sadd. World Cup winner Xavi, 39, said Barcelonas direct...

BJP CEC meet to decide party's candidates for Delhi polls

The BJPs central election committee met on Thursday to finalise the partys candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls. Its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nit...

Plan to start work soon for Mopa airport: GMR Group after SC verdict

GMR Group on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on Mopa international airport project in Goa and said it plans to start work soon for the new aerodrome. In a late evening statement, GMR Group said the court has lifted the suspensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020