Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Seemapuri violence accused

A Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to the main accused in Seemapuri violence case who, according to the police, had allegedly instigated a crowd to pelt stones at cops during a protest against CAA here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 23:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 23:27 IST
Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Seemapuri violence accused
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to the main accused in Seemapuri violence case who, according to the police, had allegedly instigated a crowd to pelt stones at cops during a protest against CAA here. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra on Thursday granted the relief to Haji Tahir, a social worker, on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of like amount and asked him to join the investigation as and when required by the police.

The court further directed him to not indulge in any activity that may disturb public peace. During the hearing, the investigating officer told the court that Tahir allegedly instigated the crowd at Seemapuri to pelt stones at the police on December 20 during a protest against the amended citizenship law.

The police said they visited his house twice but found it locked. They said they had also obtained non-bailable warrants against him. When the court asked if there was any evidence to substantiate the allegations, the police said they do not have any CCTV footage or video clip to show that Tahir instigated the crowd.

Advocates Zakir Raza and Abdul Gaffar, appearing for Tahir, told the court that he has been falsely implicated and he went to the spot along with the Station House Officer (SHO) and offered roses to the police officials. The counsel submitted a video clip which showed that Tahir was giving roses to the police officials and the SHO was appreciating him for the gesture.

Tahir is a social worker and earlier DCP North-East had issued a commendation card for him which was submitted to the court, Raza told the court. The police had said in the case FIR that despite telling him repeatedly not to hold protest against the citizenship law, Tahir had led a protest march of around 1000-1500 protestors at Seemapuri on December 20.

The competent authority had not given permission for the march and despite warnings to call off the protest, they continued to raise slogans against the citizenship law, the FIR has alleged. The police told the crowd that it was an unlawful assembly and asked them to disperse, the FIR said.

It further alleged that when the police tried to stop them from marching forward, the protestors started pelting stones targeting them and a public bus which was passing from there. Several police officials were injured and the Additional DCP of Shahdara district had to fire in the air to control the violent crowd, the FIR claimed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

Washington, Jan 16 AFP Microsoft said Thursday it would become carbon negative by 2030 as part of a ramped-up effort by the US tech giant to combat climate change. The company said the move would by 2050 remove from the environment all the ...

Ukrainian foreign minister tells Iran demands over plane crash investigation unchanged

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that he had discussed with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif the repatriation of the bodies of Ukrainian victims of an airliner downed near Tehran last week.We discussed...

Mali attack kills 15 in Fulani village

Bamako, Jan 16 AFP Fifteen people have been killed in an attack on a Fulani village in central Mali, security and local officials said on Thursday, in a fresh bout of apparent ethnic violence in the war-torn country. Armed men attacked Sind...

Turkey's Anadolu says one of its employees detained in Egypt released

One of four employees of Turkeys state-owned Anadolu news agency detained in a raid by security forces in Egypt has been released, the companys general manager said on Thursday. The development came a day after Turkey summoned a senior Egyp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020