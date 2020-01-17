Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to accused in Seemapuri violence case

A court Friday granted bail to one of the accused arrested in connection with the violence in Seemapuri area in northeast Delhi during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra granted relief to Rais Ahmed on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and one surety of like amount.

The police had earlier told the court that Ahmed had allegedly hurled petrol bombs at them and he himself had received a blast injury. Ahmed's counsel advocate Zakir Raza had said that he was falsely implicated.

The court earlier granted bail to 13 persons and directed them to get their doubts regarding the amended law cleared by the police. On December 20, stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri during protests against the CAA. Fourteen people were arrested in connection with the case.

Claiming that some of their personnel were seriously injured in the Seemapuri protest, the police had slapped section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC against all the accused. The advocates, however, said told the court that section 307 was wrongly invoked since "admittedly the nature of injuries sustained by police officials is simple in nature".

