Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED filed charge sheet before Delhi court against ex BPSL CMD Singal in money laundering case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 15:06 IST
ED filed charge sheet before Delhi court against ex BPSL CMD Singal in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a charge sheet against former Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd CMD Sanjay Singal and others in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

The charge sheet was filed before Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj.

Singal was placed under arrest on November 22 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned in connection with the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

Taipei, Jan 17 AFP A US warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, mainland and Taipei officials said Friday, the first such passage since the island resoundingly re-elected its independence-leaning president. The warship was on a routin...

In Sep 2019, after abrogation of Article 370, FTAs up by 4.3 pc as against same period in 2018, Forex up by 11 pc: Tourism Ministry.

In Sep 2019, after abrogation of Article 370, FTAs up by 4.3 pc as against same period in 2018, Forex up by 11 pc Tourism Ministry....

Rahul has no knowledge about amended citizenship law: Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has no knowledge and understanding of the amended Citizenship Act and dared him to speak 10 sentences on the law. Accusing Gandhi of misleading ...

Foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) up despite travel advisories, attempts to create bad perception; data shows India stable, peaceful: Minister.

Foreign tourist arrivals FTA up despite travel advisories, attempts to create bad perception data shows India stable, peaceful Minister....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020