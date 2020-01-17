A U.S. proposal that the future international tax reform could be optional for companies is a "non-starter" and is no longer on the table, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday. Le Maire was speaking after meeting OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria to discuss global tax reform.

He also said it was up to U.S. authorities to make a move in the coming days on a French digital tax targeting big tech companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.