Delhi Court adjourns Chandrashekhar Azad's bail modification matter till Jan 21

Delhi Court on Saturday adjourned the hearing till January 21 in connection with Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad's bail modification matter in the case pertaining to alleged incitement of violence during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 15:46 IST
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned the hearing till January 21 in connection with Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's bail modification matter in the case pertaining to alleged incitement of violence during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. The court has sought Azad's address to be verified.

On Friday, Azad moved a Tis Hazari Court seeking modification of bail order in the Daryaganj violence case. Azad's counsel Mahmood Pracha told ANI, "The petition stated that the order given by the court restraining Azad from coming to Delhi for four weeks during the Delhi Assembly election went against the fundamental spirit of Representation of People Act."

Any citizen can go anywhere during election time and no one has the right to stop anyone like this, the counsel said. The petition states that Azad hailed from the SC community and his voice cannot be suppressed in election time. He is a public representative.

The petition also said that Daryaganj violence is a Delhi matter, therefore, only the Investigation Officer of Delhi is looking into this matter. If the Bhim Army Chief commits any violence in any manner or disobeys the order of the court, then the Investigation Officer of Delhi will see it. So why does he have to appear before SHO Saharanpur, when he has nothing to do with Saharanpur in this regard. The Delhi court on January 15 granted bail to Azad, one of the accused in Daryaganj violence case.

The court ordered that Azad will not conduct any dharna in Delhi for one month till February 16. As of now, he will stay in UP's Saharanpur at his permanent address. (ANI)

