5-yr-old girl's rape case: Media persons attacked by convict outside court

Some media persons were on Saturday allegedly assaulted by one of the convicts in the rape case of a five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013. Manoj Shah, who was convicted by a POCSO court, allegedly hit some senior reporters on face while he was being taken out of the courtroom.

The issue was brought to the notice of Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra, who asked one of the senior woman reporters to give a written complaint to the Station House Officer. The judge then sent her for medical examination.

The POCSO court convicted Shah and another man, Pradeep Kumar, in the case, saying the child experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality. Shah and Kumar had raped the girl at Gandhi Nagar area and shoved objects in her private parts on April 15, 2013. They had fled after committing the crime and leaving the girl at Shah's room after believing her to be dead. The child was rescued 40 hours later on April 17, 2013.

