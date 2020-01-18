PM Modi asks leaders to reach out to Delhi voters, tell about central schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon party leaders to reach out to people of Delhi with schemes of central government including Ayushman Bharat, which is not being implemented by AAP government, sources said. They said Modi made the remarks during meeting of party's Central Election Committee on Thursday which decided party candidates for Delhi elections.

The sources said the Prime Minister told the meeting that AAP government had failed to sort out issues of people of Delhi and was resorting to"freebies to woo the electorate. PM told party functionaries that Ayushman Bharat Scheme was much bigger and beneficial scheme compared to Mohalla clinic scheme of the AAP government.

Modi is also learnt to have said that AAP and its leaders have lost every election except the last Delhi assembly polls. Voting to elect a new 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.