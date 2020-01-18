Rape convict attacks mediapersons outside Delhi court

Some mediapersons were attacked on Saturday by one of the convicts in the 2013 rape case of a five-year-old girl in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area. Manoj Shah, convicted by a POCSO court, hit a group of reporters when he was being taken out of the courtroom in which a senior woman journalist suffered injuries.

The issue was brought to the notice of Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra, who asked the journalist to give a written complaint to police. The judge then sent her for medical examination where the doctor said she had bruises on her cheek.

Following this, she registered a formal complaint with the police. The POCSO court convicted Shah and another man, Pradeep Kumar, in the case, saying the child experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality.

Shah and Kumar raped the girl in Gandhi Nagar and shoved objects in her private parts on April 15, 2013. They fled after committing the crime and leaving the girl at Shah's room believing she was dead. The child was rescued 40 hours later on April 17, 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.