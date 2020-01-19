Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Erdogan calls on Europe to support Turkey's moves in Libya - Politico

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 00:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 00:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Erdogan calls on Europe to support Turkey's moves in Libya - Politico
Erdogan made his remarks in a column published on the Politico website on Saturday, ahead of a summit in Berlin on Sunday that will try to stabilize the country. Image Credit: Flickr

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called on Europe to support its work in Libya, where it is providing military support to the internationally recognized government if it wants to end the conflict there. Erdogan made his remarks in a column published on the Politico website on Saturday, ahead of a summit in Berlin on Sunday that will try to stabilize the country.

At the meeting, Germany and the United Nations will push rival Libyan camps fighting over the capital, Tripoli, to agree to a truce and monitoring mechanism as first steps towards peace, diplomats and a draft communique said. Turkey supports the government of Fayez al-Serraj in Tripoli and describes Khalifa Haftar, who heads the eastern Libyan National Army (LNA), as a coup plotter.

"Keeping in mind that Europe is less interested in providing military support to Libya, the obvious choice is to work with Turkey, which has already promised military assistance," Erdogan wrote. "We will train Libya's security forces and help them combat terrorism, human trafficking and other serious threats against international security," he added.

As the summit loomed, the Turkish president spoke by phone with its host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to discuss developments in Libya and the region, Erdogan's office said. In a sign of tensions surrounding the Libyan issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticized Greece for hosting Haftar ahead of the summit in a tweet directed at Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

"Inviting Haftar to Greece and highlighting the Greek national agenda sabotage the efforts to bring peace to Libya. We would like to remind our Greek friends that these futile efforts are in vain. @NikosDendias," Cavusoglu wrote. Sunday's summit will put pressure on Haftar and the LNA to halt a nine-month offensive against Tripoli after a week-long lull in fighting. But it will not try to broker power-sharing between the two sides, said diplomats briefed on preparations.

Haftar and Serraj are both dues in Berlin - along with Erdogan and the leaders of Russia, Egypt, and other Western and Arab powers. Libya has been in turmoil since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Erdogan said that if Libya's legitimate government were to fall, Islamist militant groups such as Islamic State and al Qaeda "will find a fertile ground to get back on their feet".

Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Sudanese and Chadian fighters, and most recently Russian mercenaries. France has also given some support. On the other side, Turkey has supported Serraj by sending troops to balance out recent gains by Russian snipers. Hundreds of pro-Turkey fighters from Syria's war have also been deployed, diplomats say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

UPDATE 1-Bad weather forces delay of SpaceX simulated rocket failure test

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

Researchers discover new tumour-driving mutations in under-explored regions of cancer genome

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

JNU dismisses discrimination report against teachers, students of SC and ST category

The Jawaharlal Nehru University AJNU administration on Saturday strongly refuted some media reports claiming that there is discrimination against students and teachers belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category in the varsity...

UPDATE 1-32 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib - Saudi state TV

Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing dozens of people, Saudi state television said.Al Ekhbariya quoted medical sources as saying that the attack had killed 32 military perso...

FACTBOX-Britain's retiring royals: who are Harry and Meghan?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britains monarchy, will forgo public funds and will repay money spent on refurbishing their cottage west of London as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Pal...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020