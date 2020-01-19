UPDATE 3-Sixty killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib -Saudi state TV

Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing 60 military personnel and wounding dozens of others, Saudi state television said on Saturday evening.

Al Ekhbariya quoted sources as saying the attack was carried out with ballistic missiles and drones. A proxy war has been playing out in Yemen between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-allied Houthis. Iran has repeatedly denied supplying weapons to the Houthis.

Iran-aligned Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.