Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizenship not just about rights but duties towards society too: CJI Bobde

Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in several parts of the country, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Bobde on Saturday said that citizenship was not just about people's rights, but also about their duties towards the society.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Nagpur (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 05:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 05:48 IST
Citizenship not just about rights but duties towards society too: CJI Bobde
CJI Sharad Bobde at the 107th convocation of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in several parts of the country, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Bobde on Saturday said that citizenship was not just about people's rights, but also about their duties towards the society. "You all have a responsibility to be an active citizen too and citizenship is not just about rights but it is equally about your duties towards society," said Bobde at the 107th convocation of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU).

Emphasising on the value of justice, he said, "I have always believed that donating justice is a sacred duty. It is a natural right for every person in the country to get justice. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar reiterated this fact not only from the Constitution but also from the 1956 revolution. The imagination of justice varies from person to person, time, and situation. It cannot be tied in any one frame." "What is justified today may not be justified tomorrow. But it is okay to expect justice and use appropriate tools for it. Along with the imagination of justice, rights and duties are equally important. Some people think that they only have rights and no duties. According to me, along with rights, duty is equally important," he said.

The CJI added that "if we do not follow our duties then there will be an imbalance in the society." Protests broke out in different parts of the country against and in support of CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: What we want to see as launch becomes imminent

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump, Democrats offer dueling arguments on impeachment

The Democratic U.S. lawmakers leading the impeachment case against Republican President Donald Trump said on Saturday the president must be removed from office to protect national security and preserve the countrys system of government. In ...

Senators down Flames to end 9-game slide

Brady Tkachuk, Connor Brown and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist and Marcus Hogberg stopped 40 of 42 shots as the Ottawa Senators snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Calgary Flames on Sa...

UK's Johnson plans to move House of Lords to York: Sunday Times

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to relocate parliaments upper house, the House of Lords, to the northern English city of York, the Sunday Times reported. In last months national election for the lower house, Johnsons Conservatives ...

UPDATE 3-Trump, Democrats offer dueling arguments on impeachment

The Democratic U.S. lawmakers leading the impeachment case against Republican President Donald Trump said on Saturday the president must be removed from office to protect national security and preserve the countrys system of government. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020