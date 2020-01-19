Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two persons arrested for demanding bribe on behalf of CBI officers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons for allegedly demanding bribe on behalf of CBI officers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 07:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 07:30 IST
Two persons arrested for demanding bribe on behalf of CBI officers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons for allegedly demanding bribe on behalf of CBI officers. As per the probe agency, a case was registered on January 16 on information against two persons, residents of Hyderabad and Madurai and others under the Sections of PC Act, 1988 [as amended in 2018] and section 66D of IT Act, 2000.

It was alleged that both the accused and a few others were threatening and demanding huge amounts as bribes from various individuals who are facing cases with Central Law Enforcement Agencies. It was alleged both the persons had used malicious software to spoof the landline telephone number of CBI to demand a bribe.Following this, searches were conducted at five places, two in Chennai, one each at Hyderabad, Madurai, and Shivakasi which led to the recovery of several mobile phones, various incriminating communications, and incriminating documentsThe arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Chileans march against police repression of social unrest

Santiago, Jan 19 AFP Hundreds of Chileans rallied on Saturday night to protest what they call police repression during three months of the worst social unrest since democracy replaced the countrys military dictatorship in 1990. More than 1,...

Manchester United will qualify for Champions League: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League this season. United have a really good football team, talented and experienced. There is a lot of good potential on the pitch, Goal.com quoted...

DeBoer suffers first loss as Knights fall to Canadiens in shootout

Montreals Tomas Tatar scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout as the Canadiens handed Vegas coach Peter DeBoer his first loss with his new team, beating the visiting Golden Knights 5-4 on Saturday night. Tatar and Ilya Kovalchuk potte...

Thousands join rally in Washington for women's rights, against Trump

Washington D. C. United States, Jan 19 SputnikANI Several thousand people gathered here on Saturday to join a rally for womens rights and protest against US President Donald Trumps policy. Light frost, snow and freezing rain did not startle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020