Italy ready to play leading role in monitoring Libya peace-PM Conte
Italy is ready to take a leading role in monitoring a ceasefire agreement in Libya, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Sunday following the conclusion of a peace conference in Berlin.
"We are absolutely available to be in the frontline as far as a commitment goes towards taking responsibility in this direction, for monitoring peace," he told reporters in comments carried on live television.
"Obviously we'll have to go through a United Nations Security Council and then we can define this commitment after that," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Giuseppe Conte
- Italy
- Libya
- Berlin
- United Nations Security Council
ALSO READ
Six Germans killed, 11 injured in Italy road accident: media
Six Germans killed as car ploughs into pedestrians in Italy
Six Germans killed, 11 injured in Italy road accident: media
Six German tourists killed by suspected drunk driver in Italy
UPDATE 1-Six German tourists killed by suspected drunk driver in Italy