Italy ready to play leading role in monitoring Libya peace-PM Conte

Italy is ready to take a leading role in monitoring a ceasefire agreement in Libya, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Sunday following the conclusion of a peace conference in Berlin.

"We are absolutely available to be in the frontline as far as a commitment goes towards taking responsibility in this direction, for monitoring peace," he told reporters in comments carried on live television.

"Obviously we'll have to go through a United Nations Security Council and then we can define this commitment after that," he said.

