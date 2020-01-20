SC issues notice to UP govt over plea challenging validity of renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government after hearing a plea challenging the validity of changing the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had in 2018 formally rechristened the name of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

The decision to rename the city was made at a Cabinet meeting and came into effect immediately, UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had said at that time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.