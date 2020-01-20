Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDS Rawat, Air Force chief induct first Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron in Thanjavur

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday inducted the first Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron at the Thanjavur airbase here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 13:17 IST
CDS Rawat, Air Force chief induct first Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron in Thanjavur
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (centre), Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy at the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter induction ceremony. Image Credit: ANI

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday inducted the first Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron at the Thanjavur airbase here. DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy was also present during the ceremony. A water salute was also given to the fighter aircraft at the induction ceremony of the 222 'Tigersharks' fighter squadron.

This is the first SU-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron in South India which will also be into a maritime role. The SU-30MKI fighters in Thanjavur are being equipped with the air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles which can hit targets at around 300 kilometres with precision. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Djokovic crosses fingers; Kuchar wins in Singapore and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Top 25 roundup No. 11 Louisville upsets No. 3 DukeDavid Johnson scored 19 points as No. 11 Louisville withstood a charge from third-ranked Duke and pulled out a 79-73 road victory Saturda...

Soccer-Oman name Ivankovic to replace Koeman as head coach

Former Iran coach Branko Ivankovic has been handed the reins of the Oman national team, replacing Erwin Koeman at the helm. The Oman Football Association made the announcement on its social media channels late on Sunday, a month after Koema...

UPDATE 1-Strikes to hit French economy by 0.1 percentage points -Le Maire

The current wave of strikes in France will hit the countrys economy by 0.1 percentage points over the course of one quarter, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.Le Maire did not indicate which quarter he was talking about,...

Four die in Nigeria oil pipeline fire

Lagos, Jan 20 AFP Four people were killed and several shops and vehicles burnt after thieves breached a fuel pipeline in Lagos, Nigerias commercial hub, causing an explosion, emergency services said Monday. The incident, which happened on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020