Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vancouver
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 16:31 IST
TIMELINE-Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, will appear in a Vancouver, Canada, courtroom on Monday for the first day of her extradition trial, a process expected to take months - possibly years - to decide whether she can be extradited from Canada to the United States.

Here is a timeline of the case and its geopolitical implications. Dec. 30, 2012 – Reuters publishes an exclusive story https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iran-huawei-hp/exclusive-huawei-partner-offered-embargoed-hp-gear-to-iran-idUSBRE8BT0BF20121230 citing documents that showed a major partner of Huawei had offered to sell at least 1.3 million euros worth of embargoed Hewlett-Packard computer equipment to Iran's largest mobile-phone operator in late 2010.

Jan. 31, 2013 - Reuters publishes another exclusive story https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-huawei-skycom/exclusive-huawei-cfo-linked-to-firm-that-offered-hp-gear-to-iran-idUKBRE90U0CA20130131 revealing that Meng had served on the board of the company that had attempted to sell the embargoed Hewlett-Packard computer equipment to the Iranian mobile-phone operator. These two stories played a central role in the Meng case and were later cited in her indictment. Aug. 22, 2018: A New York court issues an arrest warrant for Meng, so that she could be detained to stand trial in the United States.

Nov. 29, 2018: The United States learns that Meng will be passing through Vancouver International Airport on her way to Mexico. Dec. 1, 2018: Meng is arrested by Canadian police in Vancouver as she changes planes. The arrest is not made public until Dec. 5. The Chinese embassy in Canada demands her release.

DEC. 7, 2018: Court proceedings show that the United States issued the arrest warrant because it believes Meng covered up attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran, breaking U.S. sanctions against the country. Dec. 10, 2018: Two Canadians are detained in China - a former Canadian diplomat, Michael Kovrig, and businessman Michael Spavor. China denies their arrests are related to Meng's case. Dec. 11, 2018: Meng is released on bail by a British Columbian court. U.S. President Donald Trump says he will intervene in the case if it would serve national interests.

Jan. 8, 2019: Documents found by Reuters confirm Huawei's links to companies suspected of operating in Iran and Syria, breaking sanctions. Jan. 22, 2019: The U.S. Justice Department announces it will formally seek the extradition of Meng to the United States.

Jan. 23, 2019: John McCallum, Canada's ambassador to China, tells Chinese-language media that Huawei can make a good case against extradition, thanks in part to Trump's comments about his willingness to get involved. Jan. 26, 2019: Trudeau fires McCallum after his comments to the press, marking the first time a Canadian ambassador had ever been fired.

Feb. 4, 2019: Canadian canola shipments are delayed in clearing Chinese customs. March 1, 2019: Canada approves the extradition order of Meng to the United States.

April 29, 2019: Canadian farm exports across the board hit obstacles at Chinese ports. July 15, 2019: Canada postpones deciding whether to allow Huawei to build a 5G cellphone network in Canada, due to the ongoing dispute.

Sept. 23, 2019: Canada's attorney general said there was no evidence that Canadian border officials or police acted improperly when Meng was detained and arrested at Vancouver's airport. Sept. 24, 2019: Meng returned to a Vancouver court as her lawyers argued that Canadian authorities abused their powers and violated her rights to gather evidence against her, a claim the government denies.

Oct. 2, 2019: Any errors in the arrest of Meng in Canada last December were technical in nature and do not meet the requirements to suspend her extradition proceedings to the United States, government lawyers said in court on Wednesday. Dec. 10, 2019: Lawyers for Huawei's chief financial officer have won a court battle after a judge asked Canada's attorney general to hand over more evidence and documents relating to the arrest of Meng.

Dec. 20, 2019: China's case against the two detained Canadians is turned over to prosecutors. Jan. 10, 2020: Meng's conduct amounts to fraud under Canadian law and the court need not consider U.S. sanctions law, Canadian federal prosecutors argued in a court filing released on Friday.

Jan. 13, 2020: A Canadian court denies a request to broadcast a portion of the trial. Jan. 17, 2020: Extraditing Meng to the United States based on American sanctions against Iran would set a dangerous precedent and could even undermine Canada's policy towards Iran, Meng's lawyers argued in court documents released on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Disha Patani, chef Sanjeev Kapoor roped in as brand ambassador for Washington Apples

Bollywood actress Disha Patani and chef Sanjeev Kapoor have been roped in as brand ambassadors for Washington Apples, export of which from America is expected to rise by 20 per cent this year, a US government agency announced on Monday. Ind...

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares plunge nearly 5 pc after Q3 results

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday tumbled nearly 5 per cent after the lender reported a rise in non-performing assets in December 2019 quarter. The companys scrip plunged 4.70 per cent to close at Rs 1,618.05 on the BSE. During the da...

Iraqi protesters ramp up pressure as deadline expires

Thousands of Iraqi anti-government protesters grappled with security forces in a bid to shut streets across the country on Monday, a deadline they had given authorities to implement long-awaited reforms. Rallies have rocked Iraq since Octob...

ICICI Securities reports 4 pc growth in Q3 revenue growth at Rs 423 crore

ICICI Securities on Monday reported consolidated revenue of Rs 423 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year Q3 FY20 against Rs 405 crore in Q3 FY19, up 4 per cent aided by growth in retail equities and allied business. The c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020