SU30 MKI aircraft can dominate seas, provide support to Navy, land forces: CDS

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that the SU-30 MKI aircraft, which is "strategically located" in Thanjavur, can dominate the seas and provide support to the Indian Navy and land forces. The SU-30 MKI aircraft is equipped with the air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, which can hit targets at around 300 km with precision.

"Triple two squadron has been resurrected with the SU-30 MKI aircraft. It is armed with the BrahMos missile. By virtue of the fact that it is located in Thanjavur, which is strategically very well located in the southern peninsula. from where it can dominate the seas, provide very close and integrated support to the Indian Navy," General Rawat told ANI here. He said that it can also provide support to the land forces by protecting the vulnerable areas and points that lie in the southern theatre.

"Simultaneously, any other task that may be entrusted to the squadron in support of the land forces can easily be accomplished by this. Not only is it strategically located, but it also helps us at integrating this particular squadron and the Air Force with the land forces and the Navy," Rawat said. When asked about a joint command structure for the three forces, Rawat said, "We are working towards it. The structure and shape of these commands, we will work out jointly with the three services."

"We will not be copying any model. We will come out with our own mechanism to see how best it is suited to the Indian requirement," he said. On questions about ships from the neighbouring countries coming into Indian waters, the CDS said that the Indian Navy is capable of defending its territorial waters.

"This (SU30 MKI aircraft) will only add to the strength of the Indian navy," he added. Earlier today, Gen Rawat and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria inducted the first Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron at the Thanjavur airbase here. (ANI)

