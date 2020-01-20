Left Menu
Development News Edition

SU30 MKI aircraft can dominate seas, provide support to Navy, land forces: CDS

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that the SU-30 MKI aircraft, which is "strategically located" in Thanjavur, can dominate the seas and provide support to the Indian Navy and land forces.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 16:56 IST
SU30 MKI aircraft can dominate seas, provide support to Navy, land forces: CDS
CDS General Bipin Rawat talking to ANI in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that the SU-30 MKI aircraft, which is "strategically located" in Thanjavur, can dominate the seas and provide support to the Indian Navy and land forces. The SU-30 MKI aircraft is equipped with the air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, which can hit targets at around 300 km with precision.

"Triple two squadron has been resurrected with the SU-30 MKI aircraft. It is armed with the BrahMos missile. By virtue of the fact that it is located in Thanjavur, which is strategically very well located in the southern peninsula. from where it can dominate the seas, provide very close and integrated support to the Indian Navy," General Rawat told ANI here. He said that it can also provide support to the land forces by protecting the vulnerable areas and points that lie in the southern theatre.

"Simultaneously, any other task that may be entrusted to the squadron in support of the land forces can easily be accomplished by this. Not only is it strategically located, but it also helps us at integrating this particular squadron and the Air Force with the land forces and the Navy," Rawat said. When asked about a joint command structure for the three forces, Rawat said, "We are working towards it. The structure and shape of these commands, we will work out jointly with the three services."

"We will not be copying any model. We will come out with our own mechanism to see how best it is suited to the Indian requirement," he said. On questions about ships from the neighbouring countries coming into Indian waters, the CDS said that the Indian Navy is capable of defending its territorial waters.

"This (SU30 MKI aircraft) will only add to the strength of the Indian navy," he added. Earlier today, Gen Rawat and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria inducted the first Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron at the Thanjavur airbase here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

ITI to raise Rs 1,600cr for part-debt repayment, working capital needs

State-run electronics and telecom gear manufacturer Indian Telephone Industries ITI plans to raise Rs 1,600 crore through a follow-on public offer which will be utilised for partial debt repayment as well as to meet working capital requirem...

People News Roundup: Paul Walker's vehicles garner $2.33 million; Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot m...

Airtel to offer G Suite to SMEs as part of integrated ICT portfolio

Bharti Airtel Airtel, Indias largest integrated telecommunications services provider, and Google Cloud today announced a partnership to serve the evolving needs of millions of Indian businesses in a rapidly digitizing economy. Starting toda...

Malta minister quits over husband's links to reporter murder 'mastermind'

Valletta, Jan 20 AFP Maltese minister Justyne Caruana resigned Monday after her husband, a former investigator into the murder of a prominent journalist, was revealed to have holidayed with the alleged mastermind behind the killing. Caruana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020