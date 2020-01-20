Left Menu
Suicide case: Goa minister's brother files for pre-arrest bail

Goa minister Mauvin Godinhos brother Wilson on Monday moved an anticipatory bail plea in the district court here after he was named in the FIR filed in connection with the alleged suicide of a former MGP leader. Wilson Godinho has been named in the FIR filed in connection with the death of former MGP leader leader Prakash Naik, who allegedly shot himself on Friday at his residence in Merces village near here.

Wilson Godinho, a businessman, has been booked by the Old Goa police for abetment of suicide, a charge which attracts up to 10 years in jail on conviction. Naik had named Wilson Godinho and another man, identified only as Tahir, in WhatsApp messages sent by him to various groups on the messaging platform before taking the extreme step, the police have said.

The former MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party) leader, who was on his late 50s, had accused the duo of harassment and blackmail, they have said. "I sympathise with his family... a fair investigation should be done in the case. I have filed my anticipatory bail application," Wilson Godinho said outside the court.

Naik had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly election on an MGP ticket from the St Cruz constituency in North Goa. Wilson Godinho on Monday filed an anticipatory bail application before the district judge in Panaji. The petition came up before the judge who posted it for arguments on Tuesday, a senior police officer, who is part of the investigating team, told PTI.

Wilson Godinho is the elder brother of Mauvin Godinho, a senior minister who holds panchayat and transport portfolios in the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government. Naik, in his messages, had claimed Wilson Godinho and Tahir were harassing and blackmailing him over financial matters due to which he ended his life, the police have said.

Naik's family members have demanded immediate arrest of both the accused. Meanwhile, hundreds of people on Monday participated in the last rites of Naik performed at his native village near here.

Naik, who had later left the MGP, was a member of the Merces village panchayat..

