TL court to pronounce judgement on Jan 27 in Dalit womans rape, murder case Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI): A special court in Telangana will on January 27 pronounce its judgement in connection with the gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman after final arguments in the case concluded on Monday. On November 25, 2019, the body of the 30-year-old Scheduled Caste woman with stab marks was found in Lingapur mandal of Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district Subsequently three men were arrested for allegedly raping and murdering her.

The woman was a travelling vendor, selling balloons for a living. The Telangana government had last month issued orders, setting up a special court for speedy trial in the case.

On December 14, 2019,a charge sheet was filed in the court of the Fifth Additional District Judge,Adilabad,which has been designated as the special court for speedy trial in the case. "Arguments from the defense and prosecution were completed on Monday. The case has been posted for judgement for January 27.

As many 25 witnesses were produced by prosecution, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy told PTI The three accused pleaded not guilty. Earlier in December, the woman's family and different people's organisations had staged protests and demanded an 'encounter' death for the three men on the lines of the four accused in the 'Disha' (woman veterinarian) gang rape and murder case.

The four accused in the veterinarian case were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with police on December 6, 2019. PTI VVK APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

