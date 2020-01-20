Left Menu
Development News Edition

Builder told to either refund money or hand over flats

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 20:06 IST
Builder told to either refund money or hand over flats

A Kalyan-based builder has been directed by the Thane district consumer disputes redressal forum to either hand over flats or refund the amount to the tune of Rs 22.11 lakh, with the 18 per cent annual interest, to the ten complainants who had filed a case of deficiency in services against him. The builder, Sushil Shinde, had delayed delivery of flats to the 16 complainants who had made payments in his project in Kalyan in the year 2014.

Ten out of the total 16 purchasers had approached the forum against the builder. Complainanats' lawyer Ashwini Sarjine said on Monday that Shinde was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for two years by a Thane court in August last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In an ex-parte order dated January 16, the forum presiding member S Z Pawar and member Poonam Maharshi directed the builder to either refund the amount with an interest at the rate of 18 per cent per annum, payable from the date of the last payment, or give possession of the flats to the complainants. The total value of the said flats was Rs 42 lakh, of which the collective payment was made to the tune of Rs 27.11 lakh, Sarjine said.

The forum also directed the builder to pay the compensation ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh for causing mental and physical harassment, and Rs 10,000 each towards litigation charges to the complainants, Sarjine said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran considers dual nationals on downed Ukrainian plane to be Iranians - TV

Iran considers the passengers with dual nationality, who were on a Ukrainian plane that was shot down accidentally earlier this month, killing all on board, to be Iranian citizens, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.Many of the 176...

UPDATE 2-EU agrees to consider ways to support formal Libya truce

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to look at ways to support a formal ceasefire in Libya if warring sides can move beyond a tentative truce, including a monitoring mission and reviving a naval operation to uphold a U.N. arms...

17 MLAs of opposition TDP suspended from Andhra Pradesh

17 MLAs of opposition TDP suspended from Andhra PradeshAssembly for disrupting Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddysaddress on theAndhra Pradesh Decentralisation and InclusiveDevelopment of All Regions Bill, 2020....

Djokovic survives scare as rain causes chaos at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic survived a scare to join Roger Federer and Serena Williams in the Australian Open second round as heavy downpours caused chaos on Monday, forcing organizers to postpone a swathe of matches. Defending champion Djokovic was mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020