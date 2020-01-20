Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman arrested with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday nabbed a 46-year-old woman with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 23:03 IST
Woman arrested with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday nabbed a 46-year-old woman with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station in the national capital. According to officials, the incident took place at 1:22 pm on Monday.

The woman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, was held during baggage screening through the X-BIS machine at Jama Masjid metro station, during which detected two live rounds of .315 bore were recovered from her handbag. "On inquiry, she could not produce any valid document. The matter was informed to senior officers of CISF and Station Controller. Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) was called," officials said.

The woman, along with the seized live rounds, was handed over to the police for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

How will Singtel be affected by Indian Supreme Court denial of telcos petition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Sanjiv Chadha appointed MD, CEO Bank of Baroda, Atanu Kumar Das to head Bank of India

Sanjiv Chadha has been appointed as Managing Director MD and Chief Executive Officer CEO at Bank of Baroda, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday said. Chadha, who is at present Deputy Managing Director in State Bank of India, has bee...

WHO to hold emergency meeting as SARS-like virus spreads in Asia

Geneva, Jan 20 AFP The World Health Organization said Monday that a key emergency committee would meet this week to discuss a new SARS-like virus spreading across China after it reached three other Asian countries.The WHO panel will meet in...

TDP chief, 17 MLAs taken in police custody

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and at least 17 MLAs of his party were taken in police custody late on Monday as they tried to conduct a foot march from the state assembly to nearby Mandadam village in violation of prohibit...

Delhi polls: Cong releases 2nd list of 7 candidates, Romesh Sabharwal pitted against Kejriwal

The Congress on Monday released a list of seven more candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi seat against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party has already released a list of 54 candidates on Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020