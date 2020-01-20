'Ksheera abhishekam' offered to CM Reddy's photo for 3 capital decision

After Andhra Pradesh Cabinet gave nod to three capital proposal, students paid obeisance to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and offered milk to his photo at the Andhra University here. The members of YSR Congress Party also celebrated the government's decision to shift the excutive capital to Visakhapatanam.

The students and other supporters of Reddy took out a bike rally from YSRCP office to Sampath Vinayaka Temple in the city and staged demonstrations, hailing the Chief Minister and his Cabinet. Besides students, members of various youth associations, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority(VMRDA) Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas, District YSRCP president Vamsi Krishna and others rallied supporting the government's decision.

VMRDA Chairman Srinivas said: "North Andhra people welcomed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's three capital decision. Decentralize development is more important. After Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam is the only cosmopolitan city in Telugu states. Opposition leaders are provoking the farmers, but the Chief Minister will do justice to the farmers of the Amaravati. Meanwhile, YSRCP workers cut a cake and held 'Ksheera Abhishekam' on the picture of Reddy in Srikakulam district. Dharmana Padmapriya, party leader and minister Dharmana Krishna Das's wife led the celebrations in the district.

Prior to that, the cadre held a rally in the city and garlanded the statue of late YS Rajasekhar Reddy. (ANI)

