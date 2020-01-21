Left Menu
Development News Edition

RPF busts e-ticket racket with suspected links to terror financing, money laundering; 1 held

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has busted an e-ticketing racket and arrested a madrassa-educated and self-taught software developer from Jharkhand suspected to have money laundering and terror financing links.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:57 IST
RPF busts e-ticket racket with suspected links to terror financing, money laundering; 1 held
Arun Kumar, Director General of Railway Protection Force, addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has busted an e-ticketing racket and arrested a madrassa-educated and self-taught software developer from Jharkhand suspected to have money laundering and terror financing links. The accused identified as Ghulam Mustafa was arrested from Bhubaneswar.

"We are a step ahead in operation against e-ticketing racket. We have unearthed an organised gang. Its kingpin is probably sitting in Dubai. We are investigating the members of the gang, the manner in which the money is going to banks and some companies," said Arun Kumar, Director General of Railway Protection Force, here in a press conference, "Mustafa was running a Youtube channel, in which he told people how to hack tickets. He has 566 personal IRCTC IDs and a list of 2,400 SBI branches, E-cards from Pakistan, Bangladesh and 600 regional rural banks where he is suspected to have accounts," he said.

Two laptops have been seized from his possession. The gang has also used a software named ANMS for making PAN and Aadhaar cards. Mustafa was interrogated by the Intelligence Bureau, Special Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, National Investigation Agency, Karnataka Police for the last 10 days.

Kumar said that the dimensions of money-laundering and terror financing are suspected. The Railway Protection Officer further named Hamid Ashraf as the 'mastermind of the racket', who was involved in the bombing of a Gonda school in 2019.

Ashraf, a software developer, was suspected to generate revenue of Rs 10-15 crore per month. He is also suspected to have fled to Dubai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar meets Nigerien President, discusses widening bilateral ties beyond energy and water

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou and discussed ways to expand the bilateral cooperation beyond energy and water to include agriculture, skills, health and defence. Jaishankar, the f...

Swedish capital hit again by predawn blasts, 1 injured

Copenhagen, Jan 21 AP Two predawn explosions minutes apart rocked suburban Stockholm on Tuesday, damaging buildings and slightly injuring one person. Explosives were used, but authorities have ruled out terrorism. Following the blasts at ho...

Nehru did not want 'secular', 'socialist' in Preamble due to lack of consensus: Jairam

The words socialist and secular did not make it to the Preamble of the Constitution as Jawaharlal Nehru felt that there was no consensus on these issues at that time, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday. The words came into...

Cabinet likely to consider Nirvik scheme on Wednesday to give fillip to export credit

The Union Cabinet is expected to consider on Wednesday approval of the Nirvik Niryat Rin Vikas Yojana scheme, which aims to ease lending process and enhance loan availability to exporters, an official said. The commerce ministry proposes to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020