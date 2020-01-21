Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon "hours away" from new government - caretaker minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:02 IST
Lebanon "hours away" from new government - caretaker minister
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lebanon's caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Tuesday the formation of a new government was "hours away" as the country suffers its worst economic crisis in decades. He did not specify when the new government would be formed.

The heavily indebted country has been without an effective government since Saad al-Hariri quit as premier in October due to protests against state corruption and poor governance - the root causes of Lebanon's worst crisis since a 1975-90 civil war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets dragged lower by Chinese virus anxiety

Risk assets took a hit across the globe on Tuesday while the Japanese yen and some developed country bond prices gained as financial markets reacted to mounting concern about a new strain of flu-like virus in China.Authorities in China conf...

Sonia Gandhi on two-day Raebareli visit from Wednesday

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to her constituency of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh beginning on Wednesday, party sources said.Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also visit Raebareli on Wednesday,...

Workshop on inter-state anti-naxal operations held in C'garh

A better coordination between police personnel of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh is needed to tackle the menace of naxalism, senior security advisor in Union Home Ministry K Vijay Kumar said here on Tuesday. He was speaking on the concluding...

Iraq bank to 'stop' Iran gas payment transfers if US waiver ends: chairman

The bank through which Iraq pays for Iranian gas imports to power its grids said on Tuesday that it would stop processing payments if a crucial US sanctions exemption expires next month. Well stop. As simple as that, the head of Trade Bank ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020