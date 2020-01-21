Russian defence and foreign ministers keep posts in Putin shake-up - Kremlin
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov kept their posts in a government shake-up unveiled on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.
Lavrov, 69, has been the face of Moscow's muscular foreign policy for more than a decade and a half as the Kremlin has reasserted what President Vladimir Putin said was Russia's rightful standing as a world power.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
