National seminar on SC, ST held in Hyderabad

A national seminar on reservation Policy, atrocities Act and educational development of SCs and STs' was held here on Tuesday. K Ramulu, Member of National Commission for SC's said, "After I was honoured as Member of National SC Commission for the government of India by Narendra Modi, I had done research of various Dalit and SC and ST issues and brought them to the notice of the government."

"There were many atrocity cases and research issues which are not been solved by the authorities concerned to which we have asked for an explanation and solved them," he added. He added, "On reservation and atrocity issues, Dalits have opposed the judgment given by the Supreme Court. We have approached the central government and projected the issues where the Prime Minister had introduced an amended bill in the Parliament and solved the issue." (ANI)

