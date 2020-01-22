Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Russia gets new government in what Putin calls major renewal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 00:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 00:00 IST
UPDATE 2-Russia gets new government in what Putin calls major renewal

President Vladimir Putin approved a new Russian government on Tuesday which he called a break with the past and included a new economy minister and first deputy prime minister, but many senior ministers stayed on. The government was formed less than a week after Putin unveiled a sweeping shake-up of the political system, which led to the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister with his entire government.

Putin went on to pick 53-year-old former tax chief Mikhail Mishustin, who has almost no political profile, as his new prime minister. Putin's wider shake-up, which envisages changing the constitution, is seen as preparing the ground for 2024, when Putin, now 67, is obliged to leave the presidency after occupying the Kremlin or the prime minister's job continuously since 1999.

Critics have long accused Putin, a former KGB officer, of plotting to stay on in some capacity after his term ends so that he can wield power over the world's largest nation - and one of its two biggest nuclear powers. The new government could be intended to reboot the government's flagging image and shift attention to Putin's drive to lift falling real incomes and drive ahead with big national infrastructure projects which he hopes will catapult his country into a new economic league.

“The most important task is to increase the welfare of our citizens and strengthen our statehood and the position of our country in the world. All these are absolutely attainable goals,” Putin told the new government. “We have achieved a very balanced government. We have enough people who worked in the previous government, as well as a major renewal.”

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov all kept their jobs in the government. Putin named Andrei Belousov, his economy advisor since 2013, as Russia's new first deputy prime minister, replacing Anton Siluanov who had held the role since May 2018.

Belousov, 60, in 2018 proposed making major metals and mining companies pay a windfall tax, sending their share prices lower, although that proposal was subsequently watered down. Belousov made headlines last year when he confirmed his friendship with businessman Artem Avetisyan, whose legal battle with private equity fund Baring Vostok has rattled the business community.

That case, which saw the arrest last year of Baring Vostok investor Michael Calvey, a U.S. national, and other executives has hurt the investment climate and stymied economic growth, Kremlin critics say. Putin also approved 40-year-old Maxim Reshetnikov, a former regional governor, as economy minister, replacing Maxim Oreshkin who spent just over three years in the role.

Reshetnikov has previously worked in the Moscow mayor's office and from 2012-17 headed the Moscow government's department for economic policy and the development of the capital. (Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Andrey Ostroukh, Alexander Marrow, Tom Balmforth, Polina Devitt and Maria Tsvetkova, Writing by Andrew Osborn, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street loses ground as China virus spooks investors

Wall Street backed away from all-time highs on Tuesday as investors returned from a holiday weekend to face a viral outbreak in China and a downbeat global growth outlook from the International Monetary Fund IMF. All three major U.S. stock ...

Canada PM denies talking to queen about Harry, Meghan security

Montreal, Jan 21 AFP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday denied having spoken directly with Queen Elizabeth II about the costs of providing security for Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son. The British press has report...

DAVOS-World needs to prepare for "millions" of climate displaced - U.N.

The world needs to prepare for millions of people being driven from their homes by the impact of climate change, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said on Tuesday. Speaking to Reuters at the World Economic Forum, Filippo Gra...

Vale, auditor charged over deadly Brazil dam collapse: official

Belo Horizonte Brazil, Jan 21 AFP State prosecutors in Brazil on Tuesday charged mining giant Vale, its German auditor and 16 individuals over a massive dam collapse that killed 270 people last year. The January 25 tailings dam rupture in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020