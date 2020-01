Two policemen sent to district lines after found stealing milk packets in Noida

Two policemen have been sent to district lines after a video went viral where they were seen stealing packets of milk on January 19 in Noida during patrolling duty. Both have been identified as Constable Kalyan Singh and Sushil.

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Noida went viral on social media where a policeman was seen purportedly stealing packets of milk kept outside a store in the area. The act was caught in a CCTV camera in the early hours of January 19.

In the video, the policeman seems to be on patrolling duty, was seen roaming around the crates in which milk packets were kept outside the store. After a while, the cop picked two packets of milk and went towards the police vehicle parked nearby. He was seen handing over a packet of stolen milk to a colleague sitting in the vehicle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.