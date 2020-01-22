Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI awaits responses of three countries in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is waiting for the response from three countries regarding the Letters Rogatory sent to them in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 07:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 07:19 IST
CBI awaits responses of three countries in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is waiting for the response from three countries regarding the Letters Rogatory sent to them in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The counsel for the CBI explained to the court that the investigation on the majority of the pointers of the Jain Commission of Inquiry (JCI) has been completed. However, finalising of some of the issues is based on the outcome of Letters Rogatory sent abroad.

There were 25 Letters Rogatory sent to 24 countries, out of which, the execution reports in part, is awaited from three countries. With respect to the proceedings before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, during the hearing of a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, it is informed that the apex court had directed the CBI to file a status report on the further investigation conducted by the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) of CBI on the mandate stipulated by the JCI and the same has been filed.

During the hearing, the clarifications sought by the court have been answered based on the progress in the investigation. Further, during the hearing, on a plea of the petitioner on the issue of a pending petition under Art 161 of the Constitution of India, the court directed the counsel for the petitioner to ascertain the status of the same from the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme court asked the Tamil Nadu Government to file a detailed status report within two weeks on the release of those convicted for Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumpudur in May 1991.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageshwar Rao was hearing the matter pertaining to the belt bomb investigation in the assassination case which involved a convict named A G Perarivalan. The bench also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

Besides Perarivalan, Ravichandran, S Nalini Sriharan, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Pious, and Jayakumar were convicted in the case. The Centre had, on the last date of hearing on January 14, filed a status report regarding the belt bomb investigation in the case.

The top court's two-judge bench had, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the report and asked the Centre to present the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) before it. The court, after hearing the contentions put forth by one of the juniors of the ASG, Pinkey Anand, asked the Centre to file a fresh updated detailed status report to clarify its position on the issue and had adjourned the matter for today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

'Pablo Escobar of eggs' faces justice after 35 years of poaching

London, Jan 22 AFP Jeffrey Lendrum spent three decades living as the so-called Pablo Escobar of eggs, smuggling the fragile shells from the nests of falcons and other birds of prey to wealthy international clients. His racket was smashed in...

Lampard disappointed after draw against Arsenal

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admitted that his club did not do the basics right which lead to a draw against Arsenal despite having a lead. At the point in the game you go 2-1 up, you have got to do the basics right. Get all the details ri...

Union Cabinet meeting today at 10:30 am

A meeting of Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at 1030 am.Further details are awaited. ANI...

FOREX-Yen supported, yuan frail on coronavirus concerns

The yen was supported while the yuan was on the back foot on Wednesday as investors tried to assess the risk of the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China disrupting the countrys economy and trade partners.The virus, which causes a type of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020