SC starts hearing petitions challenging Art 370 abrogation

Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, on Wednesday started hearing many petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The petitions were filed after the central government scrapped Article 370 in August last year and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

