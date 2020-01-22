Encounter resumes in Pulwama's Awantipora
The encounter, which started yesterday, resumed on Wednesday in Pulwama's Awantipora.
The encounter, which started yesterday, resumed on Wednesday in Pulwama's Awantipora. Personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces are present on the spot.
"#Awantipora update: #Encounter has #resumed. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. On Tuesday, an Indian Army jawan and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have lost their lives during the encounter. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
