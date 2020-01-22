Lebanon PM Diab: firing central bank governor out of the question

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday that dismissing Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh was "currently out of the question".

Diab also said his new government's economic and financial approach would be "completely different" than past governments. He told reporters he had met with a number of foreign ambassadors who had "all expressed readiness to cooperate".

