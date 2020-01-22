Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Duchess Kate embarks on UK tour for childhood survey

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Duchess Kate embarks on UK tour for childhood survey
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KensingtonRoyal)

Britain's Duchess Kate, the wife of Prince William, embarked on a short tour of the country to launch a survey on people's views on bringing up children, as the royals carry on with official duties in the wake of the rift over Prince Harry. The Duchess of Cambridge, as she is officially known, started the "5 big questions on the under 5s" initiative in Birmingham in central England on Tuesday and visited Cardiff on Wednesday. She was later due to visit a women's prison in Surrey, south of the British capital.

The tour comes as William's younger brother Harry flew back to Canada after sparking a crisis in the British monarchy by announcing he and his American wife Meghan wanted to reduce their royal duties and become financially independent. The issue has dominated headlines in Britain over the last fortnight and culminated in a deal which means the couple will step down from their royal roles to spend most of their time in North America.

Meanwhile, William, 37, and Kate, 38, have continued with their official engagements, in keeping with the royals' determination to carry on with business as usual. On Tuesday, William attended a meeting of the United for Wildlife Taskforces, which aims to tackle the illegal trade in animal products, while Kate was at Birmingham's Science Museum to launch the survey, designed for people across the country to give their views about children's early lives.

On Wednesday, she attended a baby sensory class and will then travel to talk to inmates at the prison. "Parents, carers, and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them," Kate said at the launch.

The mother-of-three added: "As a parent, I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children." The aim of the survey, which contains five short questions such as "What do you believe is most important for children growing up in the UK today to have a happy adult life", is to provide a vital source of information and help bring about positive, lasting change, her Kensington Palace office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

RBL Bank Q3 profit slips 69 pc to Rs 70 cr

RBL Bank on Wednesday reported a 69 per cent dip in its net profit at Rs 69.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 on account of rise in bad loans. The private sector lender had registered a net profit of Rs 225.20 crore in October...

UPDATE 4-Sainsbury's turns to retail boss as CEO checks out

Sainsbury has picked retail and operations director Simon Roberts to succeed CEO Mike Coupe, the architect of the British supermarket groups failed bid for rival Asda who will step down in May after six years at the helm.Roberts task will b...

'New method uses heart rate to identify real faces from computer generated ones'

Researchers have developed a novel method to differentiate between computer-generated and natural human faces using peoples heart rate as the discriminating feature, an advance that may lead to new strategies in digital forensics. According...

Father questions criteria after Manu Bhaker ignored for Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award

Shooting sensation Manu Bhakers father Ramkishan on Wednesday questioned the selection criteria after the shooting ace was not considered for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award. The 17-year-old has won a plethora of medals in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020